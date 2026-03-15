Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 51,220 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17,421.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 51,220 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,367 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,909,748,000 after purchasing an additional 989,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,105,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE GM opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.