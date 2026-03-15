Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 51,220 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17,421.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 51,220 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,367 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,909,748,000 after purchasing an additional 989,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,105,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
General Motors Trading Down 1.5%
NYSE GM opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.
General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.
View Our Latest Report on General Motors
General Motors News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GM’s free cash flow has surged (from roughly $3B to about $10B on a trailing-average basis), enabling sustained dividends, buybacks and $10–$12B/year of U.S. manufacturing investment — a clear liquidity and capital-allocation positive for shareholders. How is General Motors Using Strong Cash Flow to Fuel Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: UAW/tariff-driven production moves (Detroit Diesel adding a shift and jobs) suggest support for U.S. supplier activity and capacity that can help GM’s production continuity and localization strategy. As Detroit Diesel adds shift, more jobs, UAW says tariffs are working
- Positive Sentiment: GM’s tactical EV moves — including the revival/relaunch of the Chevrolet Bolt — highlight a pragmatic shift toward lower-cost, demand-aligned EV offerings that may improve near-term margins versus earlier high-cost rollouts. The Chevrolet Bolt Lives Again: Inside GM’s Unprecedented EV U-Turn
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry restructuring: Honda’s large EV write-downs and rival retrenchments underline a tougher EV environment; this is sector-wide and creates both risks and competitive opportunities for GM. EV Write-Offs Rise, Yet One Auto Giant Is Doubling Down
- Neutral Sentiment: Weakness at Ford and industry recalls elsewhere are weighing on auto sentiment generally — that can pressure GM’s multiple even if the company’s fundamentals differ. Ford (F) Fumbles Once Again and Continues To Disappoint Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: A smaller supplier (Surface Transforms) filed an administration notice and warned of job cuts after losing a GM contract — a localized supplier disruption that could signal supplier churn but is not yet a broad production issue. Brakes firm Surface Transforms files administration notice and warns on job cuts after GM contract loss
- Negative Sentiment: Safety recall: GM is recalling more than 17,000 Buick Regal vehicles for a rear toe-link fracture that can cause loss of control — a near-term liability, repair cost and reputational hit that is weighing on the stock. GM recalls 17K vehicles over rear toe link fracture that could lead to crashes
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/ governance noise: a shareholder notice questioning whether GM insiders breached fiduciary duties could generate litigation risk and management distraction if it progresses to a formal suit. Did General Motors Company Insiders Breach their Fiduciary Duties to Shareholders?
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
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