Elequin Capital LP Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Elequin Capital LP lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More.

Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More.

Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More.

New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More.

Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More.

Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More.

Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More.

Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More.

Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More.

Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media scrutiny on wartime use of Palantir systems could spur regulatory, contract or reputational fallout if incidents escalate. Read More.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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