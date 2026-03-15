Elequin Capital LP Purchases New Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Elequin Capital LP owned about 0.06% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $93,000.

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VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $47.04 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

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