Elequin Capital LP Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMT

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Elequin Capital LP owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 165,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMT opened at $23.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.