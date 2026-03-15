Elequin Capital LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMIT. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. United Community Bank bought a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

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NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Cuts Dividend

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years. MMIT was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

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