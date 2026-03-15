Elequin Capital LP Buys 153,337 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 551.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Elequin Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 175,676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $537,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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