Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 84.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,757 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 236.7% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $326.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.28 and its 200 day moving average is $311.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald’s

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total transaction of $862,220.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,393.22. This represents a 23.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 74,143 shares of company stock worth $24,517,724 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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