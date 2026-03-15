Element Capital Management LLC Invests $503,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 0.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Covea Finance raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 111,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,345,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $615,280,000 after buying an additional 227,062 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $473.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.