Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.82 and traded as high as C$52.94. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$50.43, with a volume of 476,607 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$46.25 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.57.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELD

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 4.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34. The company has a market cap of C$9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$767.52 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Milau bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.59 per share, with a total value of C$205,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$878,498.46. This trade represents a 30.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

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