Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. Invests $4.62 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Ehrenkranz Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,438,000. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 103,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 959,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.