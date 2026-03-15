Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 14.3% of Ehrenkranz Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

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SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

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