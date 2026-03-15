EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 3,492 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 385.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $1,346,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 150.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,109,000 after purchasing an additional 446,060 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 833,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,977,000 after purchasing an additional 261,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 232,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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McKesson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $941.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $893.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $825.35.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,085.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the sale, the director owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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