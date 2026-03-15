EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%

ALNY opened at $313.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.35 and a 200-day moving average of $409.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total transaction of $848,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,697.12. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $1,008,778.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,852,324.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,923 shares of company stock worth $18,072,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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