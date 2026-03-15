EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $556,192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 334.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,237,000 after buying an additional 580,885 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,879.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after buying an additional 537,623 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,298,000 after acquiring an additional 531,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,243,000 after purchasing an additional 526,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,738.10. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $201.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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