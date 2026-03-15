EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in National Energy Services Reunited $NESR

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NESR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 21.2% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $19.14 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Energy Services Reunited ( NASDAQ:NESR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.50%. National Energy Services Reunited’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NESR

About National Energy Services Reunited

(Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company’s mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR’s service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

Further Reading

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