EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Makes New $70.76 Million Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,114,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,764,000. Six Flags Entertainment comprises about 0.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,431,000. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 788,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 151,416 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,776,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,367,000 after purchasing an additional 420,641 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Six Flags Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Six Flags Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Official strategic partnership with Travis Kelce—company announced a multi-faceted brand ambassadorship expected to drive awareness, promotional activations and likely short-term attendance/merchandising boosts across major parks. Six Flags Announces Strategic Partnership With NFL Legend Travis Kelce

Official strategic partnership with Travis Kelce—company announced a multi-faceted brand ambassadorship expected to drive awareness, promotional activations and likely short-term attendance/merchandising boosts across major parks. Neutral Sentiment: Market and media check: analysts and outlets are re‑pricing FUN after the announcement and publishing valuation takes — these pieces frame the partnership as a potential catalyst but stop short of changing long-term fundamental forecasts. Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) Valuation Check After Travis Kelce Brand Partnership Announcement

Market and media check: analysts and outlets are re‑pricing FUN after the announcement and publishing valuation takes — these pieces frame the partnership as a potential catalyst but stop short of changing long-term fundamental forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread press coverage highlights Kelce’s role will span multiple parks (including Cedar Point, Darien Lake, Carowinds), amplifying national reach but leaving questions about measurable, sustained revenue impact. Travis Kelce named brand ambassador for Six Flags, including Darien Lake

Widespread press coverage highlights Kelce’s role will span multiple parks (including Cedar Point, Darien Lake, Carowinds), amplifying national reach but leaving questions about measurable, sustained revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet concerns remain prominent: analysis points to high leverage and reliance on asset sales/operational improvements — issues that could limit upside from marketing initiatives if cash flow and debt reduction aren’t visible. Six Flags: Starting Its Cedar-Fication, But Debt Knocks The Door

Balance-sheet concerns remain prominent: analysis points to high leverage and reliance on asset sales/operational improvements — issues that could limit upside from marketing initiatives if cash flow and debt reduction aren’t visible. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals are still weak: Six Flags missed on the most recent quarter (EPS miss, shrinking revenue and a negative net margin), which keeps the company vulnerable if the partnership doesn’t translate quickly into higher attendance or pricing power.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FUN

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of FUN stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.36. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.60). Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.58%.The company had revenue of $650.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.68 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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