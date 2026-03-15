EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,138,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,382 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 7.9% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 5.46% of Dollar Tree worth $1,051,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 90.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $107.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.87 and a 1 year high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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