EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,784,620 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,574,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784,620 shares during the quarter. Revvity comprises about 5.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 7.56% of Revvity worth $751,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

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Revvity Price Performance

RVTY opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Revvity Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.36 and a 12-month high of $118.30.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.81 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVTY. Barclays increased their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Revvity from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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