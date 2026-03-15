Ecolab Inc. (ECL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

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Ecolab Stock Down 0.6%

ECL stock opened at $274.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $309.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $324.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ecolab from $294.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $295.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.56.

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Ecolab Company Profile

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Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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