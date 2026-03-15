easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded easyJet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, December 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on easyJet
easyJet Trading Down 0.8%
About easyJet
easyJet plc, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ESYJY, is a British low-cost airline headquartered at London Luton Airport. As one of Europe’s leading short-haul carriers, the company operates a network of scheduled services, offering point-to-point flights across more than 30 countries. easyJet’s primary focus is on delivering affordable, no-frills air travel to both leisure and business passengers, supported by ancillary offerings such as seat selection, baggage allowances, and flexible ticketing options.
Founded in 1995 by entrepreneur Stelios Haji-Ioannou, easyJet pioneered the budget airline model in Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.