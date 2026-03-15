easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded easyJet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

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easyJet Trading Down 0.8%

About easyJet

ESYJY stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.

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easyJet plc, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ESYJY, is a British low-cost airline headquartered at London Luton Airport. As one of Europe’s leading short-haul carriers, the company operates a network of scheduled services, offering point-to-point flights across more than 30 countries. easyJet’s primary focus is on delivering affordable, no-frills air travel to both leisure and business passengers, supported by ancillary offerings such as seat selection, baggage allowances, and flexible ticketing options.

Founded in 1995 by entrepreneur Stelios Haji-Ioannou, easyJet pioneered the budget airline model in Europe.

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