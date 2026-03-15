Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $92,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the second quarter worth about $263,070,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 989,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,734,000 after buying an additional 684,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,878,000 after buying an additional 440,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 4,070.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 305,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,767,000 after acquiring an additional 298,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Labcorp by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,105,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,488,000 after acquiring an additional 289,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.91, for a total transaction of $156,130.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,579 shares in the company, valued at $734,782.89. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total transaction of $25,266.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,948.44. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,450. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.2%

LH opened at $263.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.12. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.82.

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Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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