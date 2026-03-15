Earnest Partners LLC Sells 88,158 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,704,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,158 shares during the period. BOX accounts for 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BOX worth $248,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 25.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BOX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in BOX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in BOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 41,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

BOX Stock Up 0.7%

BOX stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. BOX had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $154,683.48. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 123,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,572.64. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,907,030 shares in the company, valued at $71,861,781.60. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 84,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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