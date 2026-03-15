Earnest Partners LLC Sells 48,453 Shares of Albany International Corporation $AIN

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,453 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Albany International worth $138,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Albany International Price Performance

AIN stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Albany International Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.32 million. Albany International had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Albany International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AIN shares. Zacks Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on Albany International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIN

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany’s products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

Further Reading

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