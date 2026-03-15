Earnest Partners LLC Sells 137,641 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,582,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,641 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $91,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1,022.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,877,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,246,000 after buying an additional 1,709,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 96.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,313,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1,128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,398,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.4%

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $391.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.50 to $47.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AUB

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

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