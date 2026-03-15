Earnest Partners LLC Sells 11,974 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 567,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $144,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 82.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 36.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,231,000 after buying an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 33.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,842,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $9,970,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 53.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,023 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,782.25. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $294.10 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.00 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.59 by $2.75. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

See Also

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