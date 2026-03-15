Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,265,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 123,151 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $123,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 36.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.4% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 211.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $200,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, EVP Scarlett May sold 5,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $327,717.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,759.25. The trade was a 16.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $40,474.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,339.54. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,936. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $961.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 3.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 39.09%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.