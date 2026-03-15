Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 26,877 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,911,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,877 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $128,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 294.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,022,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,828,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,209,000 after purchasing an additional 97,142 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,027,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,453,000 after purchasing an additional 832,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,090,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,364,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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