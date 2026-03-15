Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,064 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $101,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 130.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 34.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 73.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $87.47 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $88.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.44 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.24%.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In related news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,144.24. This trade represents a 30.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading

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