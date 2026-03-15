Earnest Partners LLC Has $154.86 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $154,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $760,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 20.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 387.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,884,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock opened at $409.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.54. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $487.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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