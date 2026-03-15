Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,787 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $112,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 885.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,016,000 after acquiring an additional 993,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Integer by 81.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 766,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after purchasing an additional 343,797 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth about $28,459,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integer by 92.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 499,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

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Trending Headlines about Integer

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board change and activist cooperation — Integer appointed James Flanagan as an independent director and added Aaron Kapito in connection with a cooperation agreement with Irenic Capital Management; this strengthens governance and signals potential for board‑driven strategic or operational initiatives that investors often view as a catalyst for value realization. Integer Appoints James Flanagan and Aaron Kapito to Board of Directors

Board change and activist cooperation — Integer appointed James Flanagan as an independent director and added Aaron Kapito in connection with a cooperation agreement with Irenic Capital Management; this strengthens governance and signals potential for board‑driven strategic or operational initiatives that investors often view as a catalyst for value realization. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raises medium‑term outlook — the research team increased FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts (FY2027 to $6.95, FY2028 to $7.57) and upgraded several quarterly estimates (notably Q3 & Q4 2027 and Q4 2026), implying better earnings growth in 2027–2028 versus prior views, which supports a higher valuation longer term. MarketBeat: Zacks Research estimate updates for Integer

Zacks raises medium‑term outlook — the research team increased FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts (FY2027 to $6.95, FY2028 to $7.57) and upgraded several quarterly estimates (notably Q3 & Q4 2027 and Q4 2026), implying better earnings growth in 2027–2028 versus prior views, which supports a higher valuation longer term. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 estimate essentially unchanged — Zacks trimmed FY2026 slightly (from $6.41 to $6.40), leaving the company roughly within its guided range; this is unlikely to materially move sentiment by itself. MarketBeat: Zacks Research estimate updates for Integer

FY2026 estimate essentially unchanged — Zacks trimmed FY2026 slightly (from $6.41 to $6.40), leaving the company roughly within its guided range; this is unlikely to materially move sentiment by itself. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term cuts to some quarters — Zacks lowered Q1 2026 (to $1.31), Q3 2026 (to $1.73) and Q1 2027 (to $1.51) estimates, which could pressure near‑term guidance expectations and weigh on the stock until upcoming quarterly results confirm or refute these softer projections. MarketBeat: Zacks Research estimate updates for Integer

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITGR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

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Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $127.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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