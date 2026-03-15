Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,371,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,103 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $162,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 207,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 161.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,122.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 39,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,526.03. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total transaction of $1,956,368.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,506,200 shares in the company, valued at $193,682,258. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,102 shares of company stock worth $2,458,247. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of UMBF opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $136.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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