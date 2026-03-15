Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $174,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 464,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,727,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,637 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 461,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 139,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 955,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,640 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $132,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 233,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,550.38. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $1,133,303.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,561.47. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 78,083 shares of company stock worth $4,638,585 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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