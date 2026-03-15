Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 18,860 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,163,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $188,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Webster Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,658,000 after purchasing an additional 176,258 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 476,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Webster Financial Trading Down 0.9%

WBS opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.67%.The firm had revenue of $760.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Santander lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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