EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $13.85 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.9% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $493.92 on Friday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $510.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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