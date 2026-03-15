DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation $DTSQ Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 673,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,278 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.08% of DT Cloud Star Acquisition worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter.

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DT Cloud Star Acquisition Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of DTSQ stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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DT Cloud Star Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report).

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