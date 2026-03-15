Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 783 and traded as high as GBX 893.75. Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 886.50, with a volume of 252,453 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Drax Group from GBX 750 to GBX 1,120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 850 to GBX 923 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 998.25.

Get Drax Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Drax Group

Drax Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 884.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 783.57.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 137.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Drax Group had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Drax Group plc will post 97.4732006 EPS for the current year.

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid. The Customers segment supplies electricity and gas to non-domestic customers. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station located in Selby, North Yorkshire; Cruachan Power Station, a pumped storage hydro station, with an installed capacity of 440 megawatts (MW) located in Argyll and Bute; and Lanark and Galloway hydro-electric power stations with an installed capacity of 126 MW located in southwest Scotland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.