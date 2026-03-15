DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Takes Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1,537.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hershey to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $791,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,814,787.76. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,008.52. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,153,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hershey this week:

Hershey Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $216.88 on Friday. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $150.04 and a twelve month high of $239.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.70 and its 200-day moving average is $193.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.452 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 133.87%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

See Also

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