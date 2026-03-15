DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Invests $2.17 Million in Target Corporation $TGT

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,222 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in Target by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Target by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.12. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Target from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Key Stories Impacting Target

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Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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