DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Invests $1.12 Million in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 556.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,554,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,473 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 539.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 193,833 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -175.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

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