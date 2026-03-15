DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Acquires New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Mondelez International comprises 1.1% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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