Dorsey Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,350,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,000. Royalty Pharma comprises 7.5% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 34,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $1,627,522.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,699.58. The trade was a 43.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $821,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 737,078 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,002 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

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Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of RPRX opened at $45.65 on Friday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 69.63%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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