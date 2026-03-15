Dorsal Capital Management LP Sells 300,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Dorsal Capital Management LP cut its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Coupang comprises approximately 6.0% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $225,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Coupang by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 46,947,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,153,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,595,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,786,000 after buying an additional 22,147,432 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Coupang by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 24,833,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,629,000 after buying an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $587,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

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Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Mehta purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $56,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 52,978,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,631,169.52. This trade represents a 6.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,350,104 shares of company stock worth $136,566,051. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG

Coupang News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coupang this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Neil Mehta bought a total of ~7.35 million CPNG shares across March 11–13 (~$18.40–$18.68 per share), representing roughly $136.5M of purchases and boosting his stake to ~55.3M shares — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More. Read More.

Director Neil Mehta bought a total of ~7.35 million CPNG shares across March 11–13 (~$18.40–$18.68 per share), representing roughly $136.5M of purchases and boosting his stake to ~55.3M shares — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ reactions after Q4 are mixed — some note improving revenue growth but others highlight margin/earnings pressure and differing price targets, leaving near-term sentiment uncertain. Read More. Read More.

Analysts’ reactions after Q4 are mixed — some note improving revenue growth but others highlight margin/earnings pressure and differing price targets, leaving near-term sentiment uncertain. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights elevated investor attention and mixed valuation signals — some argue recent share weakness creates an undervaluation opportunity, while others point to execution risks. Read More. Read More.

Market commentary highlights elevated investor attention and mixed valuation signals — some argue recent share weakness creates an undervaluation opportunity, while others point to execution risks. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term headwinds remain: recent quarterly results missed consensus on EPS and revenue, margins are thin and the stock trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages with a high trailing P/E, which can keep downward pressure absent clearer improvement in fundamentals. (Reference: analyst coverage and company Q4 commentary linked above.)

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

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