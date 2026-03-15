Dorsal Capital Management LP Acquires 25,000 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C comprises approximately 3.1% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $117,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 138.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2,605.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $109.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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