Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC Shares Bought by Carronade Capital Management LP

Carronade Capital Management LP raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943,300 shares during the period. Diversified Healthcare Trust makes up 0.5% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carronade Capital Management LP owned 1.88% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $20,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 171,009 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 151,479 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,890,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 345,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Healthcare Trust

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 266,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,133.65. This represents a 8.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $379.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.89 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

Further Reading

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