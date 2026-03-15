Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 182,352 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 12th total of 275,589 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFGP. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $698,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. 143,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.6817 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.2%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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