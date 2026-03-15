Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,311 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 12th total of 4,954 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,501 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,501 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 346.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFSE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,329. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSE was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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