Demming Financial Services Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 1,216,820 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Demming Financial Services Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,216,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,174,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 36.2% of Demming Financial Services Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,517,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,861,000 after buying an additional 2,571,731 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,573,000. Cogent Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,679,000. Finally, Amicus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,452,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.