Demming Financial Services Corp ADV Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Demming Financial Services Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Demming Financial Services Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,274,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,494 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,486,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,061,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,194 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,685,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55 North Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,509,000.

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Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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