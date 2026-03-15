Davis Select Financial ETF $DFNL Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,385 shares during the period. Davis Select Financial ETF accounts for 0.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 260.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter.

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Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BATS DFNL opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $50.59.

About Davis Select Financial ETF

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report).

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