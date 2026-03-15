Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.6681 and last traded at $0.6701. 23,276,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 66,608,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6892.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

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Datavault AI Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $388.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.11.

In other Datavault AI news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 213,766,229 shares in the company, valued at $153,911,684.88. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,896.14. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,742,767 shares of company stock worth $31,483,883. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datavault AI by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Datavault AI in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Datavault AI in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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